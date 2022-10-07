CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility who was arrested twice in Connecticut over the summer is now facing felony assault charges, 12 News has learned.

The charges against Daniel Martin, 56, of Danielson, have been upgraded to assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury and second-degree strangulation/suffocation, both of which are felonies, according to court records.

Martin has pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is currently out on $1,000 non-surety bail.

The charges stem from an incident back in August, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Connecticut State Police troopers arrested Martin after he reportedly assaulted someone in Killingly. The report states that the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries to their left cheek and right hand.

Martin turned himself in a couple of weeks later after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and violating a protective order, according to the report. He was released on bail following both arraignments.

12 News reached out to Wyatt Detention Facility regarding the upgraded charges but has not yet heard back, but a spokesperson previously confirmed Martin was still actively working as warden.

“We understand the seriousness of these allegations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Martin has worked for the facility since 2013 and was promoted to warden in 2015.