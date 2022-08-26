CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.

Daniel Martin, 56, of Danielson, was first taken into custody in Killingly on Aug. 10, according to a police report provided by Connecticut State Police.

The report states that responding troopers determined Martin had assaulted someone. The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries to their left cheek and right hand, according to the report.

Martin was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was eventually released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

Martin then turned himself in on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and violating a protective order, according to the report. He was once again released, but this time on a $7,500 surety bond.

12 News reached out to Wyatt Detention Facility regarding both incidents, to which a spokesperson said the facility is “reviewing the facts and circumstances related to this matter.”

“We understand the seriousness of these allegations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Martin is still actively working at the facility despite the charges against him.

“He has been an exemplary leader during his tenure,” the spokesperson continued. “Once we have had the opportunity to examine the facts, we will take further appropriate steps in this matter.”

Martin has worked for the facility since 2013 and was promoted to warden in 2015.