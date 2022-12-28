KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 45-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in Killingly Tuesday night.

Amanda Bell was crossing Route 101 when she was hit by an oncoming car, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Bell was wearing dark clothing and was not using a designated crosswalk when she was hit.

Bell was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D at (860) 779-4900.