Wesleyan student being monitored for coronavirus

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WPRI) — A Wesleyan University student is in isolation after showing possible symptoms of coronavirus.

The student, who had recently traveled in Asia, showed symptoms of a fever and cough, according to the university.

No diagnosis has been made, but the university says it is working with Connecticut Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials are awaiting the test results, which aren’t expected for the next week or two.

Everyone the student came in close contact with since returning to campus has been notified and none have exhibited symptoms, according to a school spokesperson.

Two people in the United States have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the outbreak of the potentially deadly virus in China. A 60-year-old woman from Chicago was diagnosed Friday after returning from Wuhan, China, according to the CDC.

The first confirmed case was reported earlier this week in Washington; a man in his thirties, who had returned from the outbreak’s epicenter in China.