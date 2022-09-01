VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after someone stole a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign in Voluntown.

The sign, which also has Gov. Ned Lamont’s name on it, disappeared near the Rhode Island state line on Route 165.

Taking a sign like this isn’t easy, since they’re heavy and bolted onto metal poles.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation plans on replacing it, though it will cost the state approximately $300.

The theft remains under investigation. Anyone who believes they know who took the sign is urged to contact Connecticut State Police at (860) 685-8000.