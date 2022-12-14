NEWTOWN, Conn. (WPRI) — It’s been 10 years since 20 first graders and six educators were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

It was America’s deadliest grade school shooting. The gunman took his own life at the scene.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the victims.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the new memorial that just opened near the new elementary school last month.

We will never forget those who we lost:

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Olivia Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

Rachel D’Avino, 29

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Mary Sherlach, 56

Victoria Leigh Soto, 27