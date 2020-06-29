Warrant: College student accused in killings ‘just flipped’

Connecticut

by: DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo, provided by the Connecticut State Police, Friday, June 12, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. Manfredonia, 23, a University of Connecticut student who police say used a machete to kill a man and fatally shot a woman, then spent six days as a fugitive until he was arrested in Maryland, will be arraigned Friday on a murder charge, authorities said. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut student charged with killing two people and seriously injuring a third told a witness “he just flipped” when he fatally slashed the first victim and he was remorseful.

Connecticut State Police on Monday released the warrant charging 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia with murder and other crimes in connection with the sword attack in Willington on May 22.

A 62-year-old man was killed and another injured.

Manfredonia also is expected to be charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Derby.

He was caught in Maryland after a six-day police search.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com