Warrant: College student accused in killings ‘just flipped’

This photo, provided by the Connecticut State Police, Friday, June 12, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. Manfredonia, 23, a University of Connecticut student who police say used a machete to kill a man and fatally shot a woman, then spent six days as a fugitive until he was arrested in Maryland, will be arraigned Friday on a murder charge, authorities said. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut student charged with killing two people and seriously injuring a third told a witness “he just flipped” when he fatally slashed the first victim and he was remorseful.

Connecticut State Police on Monday released the warrant charging 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia with murder and other crimes in connection with the sword attack in Willington on May 22.

A 62-year-old man was killed and another injured.

Manfredonia also is expected to be charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Derby.

He was caught in Maryland after a six-day police search.