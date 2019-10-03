Vintage plane in fatal Connecticut crash involved in previous incidents

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WPRI) — Investigators will continue gathering evidence from Wednesday’s deadly plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

The plane, a World War II era Boeing B-17, was carrying ten passengers on a flight part of the Wings of Freedom tour, which covers 110 cities across the country.

The B-17 was one of about ten in the country considered to be airworthy.

The tour made a stop in Quonset last month. During a tour stop, five WWII-era planes were on display. where spectators can look inside, and pay for a short flight for a donation to the Collings Foundation.

The Hartford Courant reports the B-17 that crashed Wednesday has had incidents in the past.

Built in 1944, the plane is 75 years-old.

The Courant reports two incidents in its history; the first, a minor crash near an airshow in Pittsburgh in 1987.

According to the Collings Foundation website, it rolled off the end of a runway and smashed through a chain link fence down into a ravine, causing significant damage to the plane. There were injuries, but no fatalities.

The Courant also reports another minor incident with the B-17 during a tour stop in Nebraska in 1995. Then, part of its landing gear would not lock in place, and the plane only touched down on one wheel during an emergency landing.

At a briefing Wednesday night, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board said it would look into the flight hours, including its most recent trips and when it was last fueled.

The preliminary report will be issued within ten days, but a full investigation will take a year to a year and a half, according to the NTSB.