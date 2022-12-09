BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol, Connecticut, sergeant by paying off his family’s mortgage.

The kind deed, which was initiated as a part of the foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign, follows the tragic death of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. On October 10, Sgt. DeMonte was killed in an apparent ambush attack alongside Officer Alex Hamzy, leaving behind his pregnant wife, Laura, as well as their two young children.

On Tuesday, Tunnel to Towers’ Chairman and CEO Frank Siller met with Laura and her family to hand-deliver the mortgage payoff notice.

“It was important for me to deliver this news in person, to show Laura that while it seems that the world has moved on, we have not forgotten her husband’s sacrifice,” Siller said. “As her family prepares to celebrate the first Christmas without Dustin, we want her to know she can stay in the home they shared forever.”

Laura expressed her gratitude towards the foundation and Siller.

Photos courtesy Tunnel to Towers Foundation

“To have the freedom to continue forward without the financial burden of a mortgage allows me to spend the most time and energy on my children as possible, which I am so thankful for,” Laura said. “In addition to financial support, this Foundation provides a network of people who understand and truly care.”

She noted that the foundation’s network brings her “a great sense of comfort and connectedness during this extremely dark time,” as it focuses on paying off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.

In 2022 alone, Tunnel to Towers delivered over 200 notices of mortgage-free homes to families across the country.