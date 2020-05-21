Tribes plan to partly open CT casinos; Lamont opposes the move

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes said they’re planning to reopen parts of their southeastern Connecticut casinos on June 1, despite Gov. Ned Lamont saying it’s too early and dangerous.
The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, which are sovereign nations, said they’re taking numerous steps to ensure that Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun are safe.
Lamont said he plans to talk with the tribes, but if that doesn’t work the state might warn patrons driving to the casinos.
Also Wednesday, restaurants began outdoor service and shopping malls welcomed customers in the first phase of Connecticut’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.
