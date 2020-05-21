Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Tribes plan to partly open CT casinos; Lamont opposes the move

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Casino_1535031299903

This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows slot machines on the main floor during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes said they’re planning to reopen parts of their southeastern Connecticut casinos on June 1, despite Gov. Ned Lamont saying it’s too early and dangerous.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, which are sovereign nations, said they’re taking numerous steps to ensure that Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun are safe.

Lamont said he plans to talk with the tribes, but if that doesn’t work the state might warn patrons driving to the casinos.

Also Wednesday, restaurants began outdoor service and shopping malls welcomed customers in the first phase of Connecticut’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com