WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic was backed up for miles on I-95 in West Haven Friday morning after two tractor-trailer trucks collided, one of which spilled milk and orange juice onto the highway, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-95 South between Exits 42 and 41. Investigators believe the driver of a FirstFleet truck was trying to switch lanes when a Guida’s Dairy truck rear-ended him, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the impact of the crash ruptured both of the trucks’ fuel tanks, causing diesel to leak out onto the highway.

The Guida’s Dairy truck also jackknifed and was heavily damaged, according to the police. As a result, the trailer spilled its contents — milk and orange juice — out onto the interstate.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the FirstFleet truck was deemed at fault for the crash and issued an infraction for failing to maintain in the proper lane, according to police.

The crash snarled the Friday morning commute for hours as workers cleaned up the spilled milk, orange juice, diesel fuel and debris. The highway was partially closed throughout the cleanup process but has since reopened.