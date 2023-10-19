NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer that was carrying cows rolled over on I-84 in Newtown, according to officials.

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue said the tractor-trailer rolled over around 3:30 a.m. on the I-84 West Exit 10 off-ramp. Officials said the truck was carrying 44 cows at the time it rolled over.

Connecticut State Police told News 8 that the cows were still in the tractor-trailer as of 8:45 a.m. There is no update about the condition of the cows at this time.

Officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The Exit 10 off-ramp is shut down due to the rollover. There is no ETA as to when it will reopen.

