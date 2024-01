STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas crashed Tuesday morning just over the Rhode Island border.

Connecticut State Police said the truck tripped over around 9 a.m. Tuesday on I-95 North in Stonington.

A minor injury was reported, state police said.

The off-ramp for Exit 92 is closed while crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.