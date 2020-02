GRISWOLD, Conn. (WPRI) ─ An overturned tanker truck created quite the mess Tuesday afternoon.

The tanker, carrying 7,000 gallons of milk, overturned at the intersection of Geer and Hopeville roads in Griswold, spilling all of its contents onto the roadway and beyond.

Police said the driver “didn’t shed a tear over spilled milk,” but suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Connecticut Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Environmental Protection all assisted in the cleanup.