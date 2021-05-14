Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. marshals say a fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduated student in Connecticut in February has been arrested Friday in Alabama.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Pan is accused of shooting the 26-year-old Jiang multiple times. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment.

He was an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged.

