Stonington Police: woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing

STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Stonington Police and Connecticut State Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a home on Mechanic Street, right over the Rhode Island border, around 8:13 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance.

Officers immediately discovered the female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to Westerly Hospital. Her condition is not immediately known.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.