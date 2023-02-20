STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stonington police sergeant has been flown by Lifestar after their cruiser was struck by a car on Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Todd Olson, around 11:15 a.m., officers received a 911 call for a two-car accident. Olson said a car traveling eastbound on Route 184 struck a parked cruiser.

The off-duty sergeant was outside of his cruiser when it was struck, according to police.

He was transported to a Rhode Island hospital via Lifestar for serious injuries.

Olson said the sergeant was conscious after the incident, but the injuries were serious enough for him to be transported by Lifestar.

Olson said the sergeant is a veteran officer, but did not release his name at this time.

Route 184 is closed while police investigate the accident.

