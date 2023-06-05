STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man surrendered to police Monday in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist three months ago.

Jonathan Olsen, 41, of Stonington, is charged with evading responsibility resulting in death/serious injury, according to police.

Back on March 6, police were called to South Broad Street in Pawcatuck around 10:45 p.m. and found a bicyclist identified as Gary Piver suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Piver was struck by a dark gray SUV that had left by the time officers arrived. The vehicle was found and seized from Olsen’s address on March 8, police said.

“We are aware that these cases have a large impact on our community and our residents want answers and information immediately,” Stonington police said in a statement. “We fully understand that it’s imperative to keep the public informed, but we also have to find the balance that will still allow us to provide a strong case to move forward with.”

Olsen was released on $100,000 bond. He’s due back in court on June 15.