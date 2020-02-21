States step up funding for Planned Parenthood clinics

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is photographed in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several states have begun picking up the tab for family planning services at clinics run by Planned Parenthood.

The organization last year quit a $260 million federal funding program over a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions.

States including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Hawaii already are providing new funding. Democratic governors in Connecticut and Pennsylvania have proposed carving out money in state budgets to counter the effects of the national provider’s fallout with the Republican administration.

Some opponents claim it’s a government endorsement of abortion and inappropriate use of taxpayer money.

