Start of school in Hartford delayed by ransomware attack

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez poses for a photo in Hartford, Conn. The start of school in Hartford has been postponed by a ransomware virus striking critical information systems. School officials said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, that the system that communicates transportation routes to the district’s school school bus company is among the systems affected by the virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Schools in Hartford, Connecticut, will open on Wednesday, a day later than planned because of a ransomware attack on city computer systems.

School officials said Tuesday that critical systems have been repaired, including a school bus transportation system that was affected and forced officials to postpone the start of school.

Tuesday was to have been the first day of school for the district of about 18,000 students. Both in-person and remote learning were postponed to Wednesday.

Mayor Luke Bronin says the hacker or hackers made no specific ransom demand. He called it one of the worst cyberattacks on the city.