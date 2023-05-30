WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southwest Airlines flight that left from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Monday had to make an emergency landing.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the flight was diverted to Bradley International Airport due to an “issue in flight.”

The aircraft landed safely at Bradley International Airport at 8:45 p.m. on Monday night, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said Flight 2547 was scheduled to fly from Providence to Baltimore but the captain elected to land at Bradley International Airport to have the aircraft reviewed by mechanics.

Southwest’s procedure required that the aircraft declare an emergency and deviate from the flight plan to land at an alternate airport.

The aircraft had an uneventful landing and customers and crew were brought to a gate to deplane. Southwest said they were working with the 146 customers who were headed to Baltimore.

A statement from Southwest Airlines said:

“Following an uneventful landing, the aircraft taxied to a gate where our customers and crew deplaned into the terminal. We’re working now with any of the 146 Customers whose travel plans include onward flights from Baltimore, where they will arrive well behind schedule this evening aboard another aircraft now headed to Bradley International.“

Southwest said they were sending another aircraft to Bradley International Airport to fly their customers to Baltimore. Southwest officials said the inbound aircraft will be out of service for the evening and will be reviewed.

Officials said there will be no impact on flight operations at Bradley International Airport due to the emergency landing.