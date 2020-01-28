Sources: Fotis Dulos found unresponsive at Farmington home, transported to hospital

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH/WPRI) — Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home Tuesday afternoon and transported to UConn Health Center in Farmington, according to reports from our sister station WTNH.

Sources told WTNH Dulos attempted to commit suicide.

While sources initially told WTNH Dulos was dead, they have since backtracked and said he still had a pulse when transported from the scene.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis told News 8 the following:

“I am told Mr Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.” ATTORNEY NORM PATTIS

Dulos is currently on house arrest, charged in connection to his wife’s murder. He was previously arrested twice on tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges. Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019 and is presumed dead.

Dulos had been expected to appear in court in Stamford Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6-million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because the insurance company tied to paying the bond was uncertain to be covering the bond.