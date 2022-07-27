KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — An injured hiker was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he became stuck inside a narrow cave for several hours near the Rhode Island border, according to the South Killingly Fire Department.

The fire department said the man had been rock climbing in Old Furnace State Park when his leg became stuck between two rocks inside a vertical cave known as “the chimney.”

The hiker remained trapped for two hours before other recreational climbers spotted him on the side of the cliff face, according to the fire department.

Rescue crews from as far as Webster, Massachusetts responded to the scene to help free the hiker’s leg. The hiker was eventually carried off of the cliff face following “an incredibly complex rescue” that lasted more than three hours.

The man was flown to the hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.