STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton woman died Sunday following a crash just over the state line, according to Connecticut State Police.

Samantha Stone, 21, was driving on I-95 south when her vehicle crashed into a tree head-on, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a 23-year-old man, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.