GROTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A Westerly man is in custody after U.S. Marshals, Rhode Island State Police, and Groton Police arrested him Wednesday morning at a hotel on Gold Star Highway, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

2019 intake photo of Shawn Conlon (Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Corrections)

Shawn Conlon, 44, is a suspect in the murder of a 73-year-old woman at her Windham, Vermont, home on Feb. 20.

Investigators with the Vermont State Police identified Conlon as a suspect after an autopsy in April revealed Claudia Voight had been strangled to death, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Vermont State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Conlon on Dec. 18 and enlisted the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to help find him. He was processed and held at the Groton Police Department after his arrest, and the U.S. Marshals said he would be extradited to Vermont to face second-degree murder charges.