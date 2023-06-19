EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An Exeter man is accused of operating under the influence after he allegedly hit a Connecticut State Police cruiser while driving the wrong way on I-95.

Paul Usenia, 83, was arrested early Monday morning in Madison, according to Connecticut State Police.

After getting calls about a wrong-way driver around 3:45 a.m., a trooper found and tried to stop the suspect vehicle, which then crashed into the trooper’s cruiser.

Police said the cruiser was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Usenia declined to submit to a field sobriety test at the scene, according to police.

“We thank the members of the public who did not hesitate to call 911 to report this incident,” police said in a news release. “We ask that anyone who observes a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction please keep a safe distance away and call 911 as soon as possible, as this is a true emergency.”

Usenia was charged with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to return to court July 7.