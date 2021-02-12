Reward offered in search for person of interest in Yale student’s murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI/AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of a 29-year-old Massachusetts man named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student last weekend.

The man they are seeking, Qinxuan Pan, could be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia, near Atlanta.

Pan is considered a person of interest, though he is charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle, deputy Matthew Duffy said Friday.

The murder victim, Kevin Jiang, 26, was a popular second-year graduate student at Yale and a veteran of the Connecticut National Guard.

Investigators said he’d been shot multiple times on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the corner of Lawrence and Nicholl Streets in New Haven. Jiang was driving a car that may have been in a collision just before the shooting.

“We feel that it’s possible that he was actually targeted” in a possible case of road rage, said New Haven’s police chief, Otoniel Reyes.

Pan is described as a 6’ tall Asian male, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion and short black hair. He’d been last seen early Thursday, Feb. 11, carrying a black backpack ‘and acting strange,’ according to family members, Duffy said.

Individuals are warned not to attempt to approach Pan, and to consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals at http://www.usmarshals.gov/tips or by calling at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).