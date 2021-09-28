Report: Jet was going slower than usual before fatal crash

Connecticut

by: DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A preliminary investigation report says a small jet that crashed into a building in Connecticut, killing four people earlier this month, was going slower than usual as it took off from an airport runway.

The report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board also says witnesses saw a puff of smoke and noticed the aircraft was having trouble gaining altitude before it crashed and burst into flames in Farmington on Sept. 2.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Four people on the plane were killed, including a Boston couple who were both doctors and the two pilots.

Four people on the ground were hurt, including one seriously.

