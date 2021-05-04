Raimondo, Walsh to join Connecticut leaders to tour submarine builder

GROTON, Conn. (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will join Connecticut leaders Tuesday in a visit to the General Dynamics Electric Boat site in Groton.

The site has been the primary builder of submarines for the U.S. Navy for more than 100 years.

Later in the day, Raimondo and Walsh will host a virtual roundtable to discuss the Biden Administration’s investment in registered apprenticeships.

Employers and workers will be able to discuss how to improve these programs and administer apprenticeships most effectively.

On Wednesday, Raimondo returns to Rhode Island and will join Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the role small businesses have in America and how the proposed American Jobs Plan and the American Rescue Plan will help back the country better than before.