Providence man, wrong-way driver killed in Connecticut crash

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Connecticut crashed head-on with another car, killing himself and the other driver.

Connecticut State Police say the wrong-way crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on I-95 in Guilford.

Police said 46-year-old Klever Cordova, of Guilford, was driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by 35-year-old Jose Dias of Providence, Rhode Island.

Both men were pronounced dead. The crash is under investigation.

Providence

