Providence man stabbed in large fight at Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WPRI) — A Providence man suffered multiple stab wounds following a large fight in the Centrale Bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino early Saturday morning.

Tribal Police Chief William Dittman said the incident happened around 1:20 a.m.

According to police, Donovan Alves, 34, was transported to William Backus Hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Tribal police arrested one person in connection with the fight but have not charged anyone in the stabbing.

Robert Haines, 40, of Chicopee, Mass. is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Police said they continue to investigate and are reviewing surveillance video.