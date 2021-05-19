Protesters gather outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ahead of Pres. Biden’s graduation address

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters have gathered outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wednesday morning where President Joe Biden is set to be the keynote speaker at the academy’s graduation.

The protesters have been out since about 9:30 a.m.

The protest is taking place at McKinley Park which is right around the corner from the Coast Guard Academy where the president is speaking.

The protesters were waving the Palestine flag and holding signs that read “Palestine is not for sale” and “Occupation is a crime”. They were additionally chanting “Hey Joe Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Protesters gather outside the US Coast Guard Academy where President Biden will address graduates pic.twitter.com/Kd56qAkYpY — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) May 19, 2021

They are not happy with the President’s and his administration’s support of Israel.

Iqra Ejaz of Enfield told us, “We are holding him accountable. He has said many times has is a Zionist and many times he has written aid to…Even simultaneously right now a $700-million check while these war crimes are taking place. We have blood on our hands just by paying taxes and we’ve had enough.”

Of course with the president flying in he would not go by the protesters so he may not have even seen them, but they do hope he gets their message.

