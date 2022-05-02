NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is accused of saying he left a pressure cooker bomb at Yale New Haven Hospital, which turned out to be a hoax.

Alexander Bradley, 42, was arrested Thursday in connection with the threat made on May 9, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Connecticut, Bradley called the Yale University Health Clinic and asked if he had reached the Yale New Haven Hospital. When he was told he had instead called the clinic, Bradley said he had been denied care at the hospital and threatened to bomb it.

Half an hour later, Bradley called the hospital and said he had left the bomb outside the facility.

An FBI investigation found the phone number used to make the threat was linked to Bradley. He is charged with conveying false information about explosives and false information and hoaxes.

The U.S. Attorney’s office also said Bradley called a CVS in Cranston three weeks later and told them he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” a hospital.

Bradley is out on a $25,000 bond. He is being supervised by a third-party custodian, under GPS monitoring, and required to attend drug and mental health treatment.