Prosecutor: Husband in missing mom case took memorial items

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state prosecutor says the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother who is presumed dead violated the terms of his bond release because he was seen removing items from his wife’s memorial.

A state’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday seeking the modification of the $6 million bond for Fotis Dulos.

The prosecutor didn’t say how he learned Dulos was seen removing the items.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Jan. 7 in connection with what authorities say was the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos denies any involvement in her disappearance or death. Dulos’ lawyer says the motion is frivolous.