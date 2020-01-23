Prosecutor: Husband in missing mom case took memorial items

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state prosecutor says the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother who is presumed dead violated the terms of his bond release because he was seen removing items from his wife’s memorial.
A state’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday seeking the modification of the $6 million bond for Fotis Dulos.
The prosecutor didn’t say how he learned Dulos was seen removing the items.
Fotis Dulos was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Jan. 7 in connection with what authorities say was the killing of Jennifer Dulos.
Dulos denies any involvement in her disappearance or death. Dulos’ lawyer says the motion is frivolous.