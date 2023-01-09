HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time.

However, there is a proposal in the state legislature that would change that, allowing bars to be open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

To test this proposition, the proposal listed nine cities in Connecticut to give it a test drive: Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury and West Hartford.

Story continues below video.

“I think 4 a.m. might be a little too long for me personally,” said Marwin Groener of New Haven. “I think there are not enough people staying out that long. It might also get a little bit rowdy.”

Trey Cole is the manager of Via Gastrobar in New Haven, and while he thinks the idea is good for revenue, he also sees a downside.

“I think the later that people are allowed to drink, the later they will,” Cole said. “I think that created more work for police officers, more work for staff and as much as we like hanging out in this industry, we also like going to bed at a reasonable time too.”

Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving are concerned. Regional Executive Director Bob Garguilo says the pilot program would only make matters worse when it comes to drunk driving.

“Connecticut is not in a great position,” Garguilo said. “We’re in the top three percent for fatal crashes involving alcohol or drugs.”

This proposal has not been passed by state legislatures and is not yet in effect. However, it could change the nature of nightlife in the state.