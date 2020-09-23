Police: Workplace shooter extradited, charged with assault

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A truck driver accused of shooting his boss and wounding another person outside a Connecticut industrial building has been charged with assault and other crimes.

South Windsor police filed the charges Wednesday against 33-year-old Alan Rosario after he was extradited back from Massachusetts, where he was arrested not long after Tuesday’s shooting.

Rosario is detained on a $250,000 pending a court arraignment on Thursday.

A co-worker says Rosario was upset at a truck he was assigned to drive and shot the manager.

Police say a second man was injured by shrapnel. Both victims were treated and released from a hospital.