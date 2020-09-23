Police: Workplace shooter extradited, charged with assault

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A truck driver accused of shooting his boss and wounding another person outside a Connecticut industrial building has been charged with assault and other crimes.

South Windsor police filed the charges Wednesday against 33-year-old Alan Rosario after he was extradited back from Massachusetts, where he was arrested not long after Tuesday’s shooting.

Rosario is detained on a $250,000 pending a court arraignment on Thursday.

A co-worker says Rosario was upset at a truck he was assigned to drive and shot the manager.

Police say a second man was injured by shrapnel. Both victims were treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/22/2020: Nelly Gorbea, Secretary of State Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour