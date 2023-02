WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified two of the three people found dead inside a Connecticut home on Valentine’s day as a mother and son from Worcester.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the bodies of Lury Pizarro, 33, and her 3-year-old son Emmanual Pizarro were found inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday evening.

The third person has not yet been identified.

Their cause of death has not yet been released and the incident remains under investigation.