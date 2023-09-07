HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer was killed and another was injured Wednesday night when their cruiser was struck by a car speeding through a red light in Connecticut’s capital city, authorities said, adding one person was in custody.

Officer Bobby Garten, an eight-year veteran of Hartford police, died from his injuries, police said. The other officer was in stable but guarded condition at a hospital.

“We are devastated at the loss of Bobby,” Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement. “He was an amazing person that exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His commitment to serve was above reproach. Our HPD family has come together to support Bobby’s family, honor his memory, and do what he would want us to do, protect and serve the Hartford community.”

Police have not released details about the person in custody.

The crash happened just west of downtown Hartford. The police cruiser had extensive damage to the passenger side.

Early Thursday morning, a procession of police transported Garten’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Flags at police headquarters were lowered to half-staff.