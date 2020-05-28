Police: Man wanted in 2 slayings surrendered peacefully

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police official says a college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland when he walked out of a wooded area and surrendered peacefully.
Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu says authorities responded to a truck stop Wednesday night and Peter Manfredonia surrendered without incident after six days on the run.
Police believe the University of Connecticut senior killed a man and wounded another Friday in Willington, Connecticut, and fatally shot a high school classmate in another town Sunday.
Manfredonia declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing conducted by video Thursday.