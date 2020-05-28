1  of  2
Police: Man wanted in 2 slayings surrendered peacefully

by: DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

This photo provided by the Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office, Thursday May 28, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. The college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland after authorities tracked him to a truck stop, according to new details released by police on Thursday. (Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police official says a college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland when he walked out of a wooded area and surrendered peacefully.

Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu says authorities responded to a truck stop Wednesday night and Peter Manfredonia surrendered without incident after six days on the run.

Police believe the University of Connecticut senior killed a man and wounded another Friday in Willington, Connecticut, and fatally shot a high school classmate in another town Sunday.

Manfredonia declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing conducted by video Thursday.

Providence

