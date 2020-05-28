Police: Man wanted in 2 slayings surrendered peacefully

This photo provided by the Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office, Thursday May 28, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. The college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland after authorities tracked him to a truck stop, according to new details released by police on Thursday. (Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police official says a college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland when he walked out of a wooded area and surrendered peacefully.

Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu says authorities responded to a truck stop Wednesday night and Peter Manfredonia surrendered without incident after six days on the run.

Police believe the University of Connecticut senior killed a man and wounded another Friday in Willington, Connecticut, and fatally shot a high school classmate in another town Sunday.

Manfredonia declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing conducted by video Thursday.