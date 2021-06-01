Police investigating bullet holes found in Connecticut State Capitol Building

The Connecticut State Capitol building is seen in Hartford, Conn., Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating multiple bullet holes that were discovered in the glass windows of the Connecticut State Capitol Building.

It comes as lawmakers gear up for the final days of the legislative session.

The Connecticut State Police, including its Major Crimes detectives, and Hartford Police were assisting the State Capitol Police in the investigation.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to hold sessions on Tuesday.

However, because of continuing COVID-19 protocols, the building continues to remain closed to the public. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.