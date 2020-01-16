Police: Husband nearly ran over wife 2 years before killing

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newly released search warrants in the case of a missing Connecticut mother of five allege her estranged husband nearly ran her over with a vehicle two years before she was killed.

A judge unsealed nearly 500 pages of search warrants Wednesday in the case of Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared last May. Her body has not been found.

Her estranged husband was charged with murder last week. He denies any involvement in her disappearance or killing.

The warrants describe a volatile time in the couple’s relationship in the summer of 2017, when their contentious divorce and child custody case began.