STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Police have found the vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Stonington, Connecticut earlier this week.

Officers rushed to South Broad Street late Monday night and found a cyclist who had been hit by a car.

The victim, identified by police as 69-year-old Gary Piver, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Stonington Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run was found parked at a residence in town Wednesday. It’s unclear whether the owner of that vehicle is in custody or will be facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.