BROOKLYN, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Connecticut State Police trooper shot and injured a suspect not far from the Rhode Island border.

Troopers responded to an apartment on Tiffany Street in Brooklyn, Conn., to assist with the court-ordered eviction of a tenant, according to police, who was wielding a knife and refused to comply.

Police said one of the troopers shot and seriously injured the tenant, who was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester via helicopter. The tenant underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Neither the trooper nor the suspect have been identified.