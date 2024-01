FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man accused of robbing a Foster convenience store late last month.

Mark Heath, 34, of Killingly, was taken into custody Thursday at the Budget Inn on Hartford Pike following a two-week investigation. He’s been charged with first-degree armed robbery.

Detectives searched Heath’s home hours earlier and were unable to find him, but eventually tracked him to the motel.

Heath is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut.