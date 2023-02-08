HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old student was arrested after a handgun and high-capacity magazine were found at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center.

Officers responded to the school for a reported fight at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and spoke with staff, who said there had been a physical altercation between 18-year-old Khalil-Davis Yancey and a 16-year-old student who sustained minor injuries.

Hamden police began conducting an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Davis-Yancey. He was charged with disorderly conduct in the third degree.

At 11:30 a.m., police were called back to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center at the request of school security, who said they received information there was a handgun inside the school.

An officer then located a handgun inside a classroom closet.

During the investigation, police determined Davis-Yancey placed the gun in the closet. Police then seized a 9mm handgun and a large capacity magazine as evidence.

According to police, Davis-Yancey was located shortly after the discovery and additionally charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Hamden police said Davis-Yancey is being held on a $150,000 bond.

There is no threat to students or staff at this time, according to police.

The Hamden Police Department said they would continue to partner with the Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools, Gary Highsmith, to ensure that students and staff are cared for and safe.

The Hamden Police Department will increase its presence at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center and have school resource officers visit daily to meet with students and staff.