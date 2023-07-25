BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Aaron Hernandez’s brother has been arrested again, this time for allegedly planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, 37, was arrested last Tuesday at a home on Church Street in Bristol, Connecticut.

The report says multiple people came forward earlier this month with concerns about Hernandez’s mental health, saying he was acting erratically and may try to harm someone.

One woman told police he intended to travel to Brown and UConn to “map the schools out,” which she believed was because he was planning school shootings, according to the report.

Hernandez had a scheduled court appearance on July 7, but the police report says he instead used his then-girlfriend’s car to drive to both campuses, then “went into a number of classrooms and buildings” at UConn. His ex-girlfriend told police he was later rambling about that incident and said he “has a bullet for everyone.”

Dennis Hernandez

Police said Hernandez posted “threatening and concerning language” on social media. It became apparent, police added, that “Dennis was gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

On July 18, Bristol police surrounded the Church Street home, which they said had two children inside at the time. Hernandez reportedly told the officers he was armed and would kill them all if they approached.

He then, according to the police report, exited the home with his arms outstretched, yelling “shoot me” and ignoring the officers’ commands. Police used a stun gun on Hernandez and took him into custody.

Following his arrest, police said Hernandez continued to make threats, including that he was planning to kill anyone who profited off his brother, specifically mentioning ESPN.

Hernandez was held on $250,000 bail.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for throwing a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN’s headquarters. The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” police said.

Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s and was the quarterbacks coach at Brown for the 2011-2012 season.

In a statement to 12 News, Brown officials said they were contacted by Bristol police about the alleged threats and implemented protective measures.

“Despite reports of an alleged visit to Providence, our investigation to date indicates that Hernandez has not been on Brown’s campus in recent weeks,” the statement said. “Given the nature of the alleged threats, we remain in contact with law enforcement partners in Connecticut taking the lead on the investigation.”

UConn also released a statement saying campus police were made aware of the situation but found there was no imminent threat to the campus.

“The UConn Police Department treats any potential threat to our campus communities with the utmost seriousness,” the statement said. “If anyone has any information on threats or concerns related to our campuses, they are urged to contact the UConn Police Department with this information as soon as possible.”