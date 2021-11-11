Police: 2 RI men caught stealing catalytic converters off rental trucks in Groton

Left to right: James Good and Wilbur Davis. (Courtesy: Groton Police Department)

GROTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Two Providence men were caught red-handed removing the catalytic converters from rental trucks in a Groton parking lot early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Penske Truck Rental parking lot on Route 12 around 3 a.m. after police said a passerby reported seeing flashlights shining underneath one of the trucks, accompanied by the sound of a saw cutting metal.

Police said the first officer to arrive watched as a man wearing dark-colored clothing crawled underneath one of the Penske trucks.

The officer ordered the man, later identified by police as James Good, to get out from underneath the truck, at which time he noticed a catalytic converter laying on the ground.

Good, 47, was taken into custody after the officer searched him and found three reciprocating saw blades in his pocket, police said.

The saw itself was eventually located under a different truck, according to police, which is when officers realized Wood wasn’t working alone.

Officers immediately began searching the immediate area for Wood’s accomplice, later identified by police as 44-year-old Wilbur Davis.

Davis was taken into custody after officers found him hiding in the nearby woods.

Both men are facing a slew of charges, including possession of burglary tools, trespassing, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Good and Davis are currently being held on $25,000 cash or surety bail pending their arraignment on Nov. 12.