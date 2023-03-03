MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Connecticut (SPCA) is set to close its doors, but before they do so, all of the animals currently housed at the shelter need to find loving homes.

In a statement, the shelter explained that “financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations,” forcing them to close on May 6 after 20 years in business.

Their current Spring Hill Road property is under foreclosure and will go to auction when they shut down.

“We depend solely on donations to function,” Linda Lapine, a volunteer, said. “We can’t keep our doors open, which is devastating for us.”

By the closing date, all animals must be removed from the property — this includes 18 dogs and 14 cats.

“A lot of them have been here for such a long time,” Marianne Rogowski, a volunteer, said. “A lot of them have been here for most of their lives.”

The shelter is concerned that the animals not adopted or placed in another shelter will be at high risk of being euthanized.

Although it’s closing, the shelter has seen the community rally behind it.

“People are showing so much love and kindness and support,” Lapine said. “It’s more than we could have ever imagined or asked for.”

Anyone who cannot adopt an animal but would like to donate can through the shelter’s GoFundMe page, which will help cover costs of vet expenses and possible rehoming of the animals.

If you are interested in meeting a dog or cat you can schedule a meet-and-greet by calling SPCA at (475) 290-8525 or emailing spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com.

While you can apply in person at your appointment, an adoption application can be expedited by filling out an online form.

An open house to visit all the pets will be held Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to fill out an adoption application prior to the event.