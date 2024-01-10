NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A partial dam break has been reported on the Yantic River, and a flash flood warning has been issued following the powerful storm.

Norwich Public Utilities posted on Facebook that they were notified by the state of the partial dam break on the Yantic River north of the Bean Hill Substation.

NPU has taken the substation offline to avoid potential damage, which has resulted in around 5,000 customers losing power.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning due to the life-threatening flash flooding that could result from the imminent failure of Fitchville Pond Dam.

Norwich Public Schools have been closed Wednesday due to power outages and flooding.

Norwich police also warned residents Wednesday morning to be cautious while on the roads as multiple roads had several feet of flowing water. The following roads have been closed or have hazardous conditions:

Huntington Avenue

Sholes Avenue

White Plains at Hanson Road

Bliss Place

Julian Street

West Town at Case Street

Otrobando Avenue at Wawecus Street

Salem Turnpike at Teddy Lane

News 8 crews who were in the area also reported that a woman was rescued from a vehicle that was stuck in floodwater at Wawecus Street and Clinton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.