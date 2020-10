WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WPRI) — One person was injured in a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon at Toutant Airport in Woodstock, Conn. — about an hour from the Rhode Island border.

Connecticut State Police and local fire crews responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m.

State police said three people were onboard at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.